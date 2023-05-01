Angelo State Chorale and Chamber singers to host concert

The concert begins at 7 p.m. May 4 and is free and open to the public.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Chorale and Chamber Singers will present their final concert of the spring season at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at First United Methodist Church, 37 E. Beauregard Ave.

"Hope Waits" is free and open to the public. The choirs will be accompanied on piano by Hunter Mabery, ASU staff accompanist.

The University Chorale will open the concert with:

"Zion's Walls" by Aaron Copland

"Suliko" a traditional Georgian folk song arranged by Brent Wells

"Choose Love" by Kyle Pederson

"United in Purpose" by Rollo Dillworth

The 10-member Chamber Singers will then perform:

"Hope Waits" by Karen Marrolli

"I Want to Die Easy" an African American spiritual arranged by Roland Carter

The Chamber Singers will then rejoin the University Chorale for:

"Dear Theodosia" from "Hamilton" by Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Remember Me" (Duet) from "Coco" by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

"Over the Rainbow/What a Wonderful World" by Harold Arlen and Bob Thiele

The program will also include several solos and duets throughout, including:

"For Good" from "Wicked" by Stephen Schwartz

"Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen" arranged by Alex Lacamoire

"Tonight" from "Hamilton" arranged by Lacamoire

"I Am Changing" from "Dreamgirls" by Henry Krieger and Tom Eyen

"She Used to Be Mine" from "The Waitress" by Sara Bareilles

"Somewhere" from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" by Alan Menken