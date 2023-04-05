Angelo State dance team wins first-ever national title

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Angelettes dance team won a national championship and had two other top placings at the recent ADTS American Dance Collegiate Nationals competition at the University of North Texas in Denton.
The 12-member team took first place in the Collegiate Division II Hip Hop competition to win the national championship.
They also finished as second runner up in the Collegiate D-II Jazz competition and in the Collegiate D-II Overall standings. The team posted the highest scores in its history on the way to winning the team's first-ever national title.
"As an Angelo State and Angelettes alumna, I am extremely proud to see this team excel far beyond anything I would have imagined," Lauren White, head dance coach, said. "It means a great deal to be a part of this experience with each of these individuals, and I am so excited to see how much we can grow and achieve together in the future. Last year, we were a team of only four members attending ADTS Nationals as spectators. This year, we were able to compete in two dance categories and bring a national title back to the university. Proud is an understatement."
ASU Angelettes members include:
- Kena Bolding of San Angelo
- Edina Darnell of Killeen
- Kelly Eichorst of Lubbock
- Kennedi Evans of Midland
- Kourtney Gore of Wolfforth
- Mia Henton of Arlington
- Olivia "Liv" McNamara of Uvalde
- Marissa "Mari" Muniz of Brownfield
- Jasmine Quintana of Odessa
- Kaylen Shetler of Chesapeake, Va.
- Heidi Tabbert of New Braunfels
- Alyah Williams of Nolanville
The Angelettes perform during all home and select away football games and men's and women's basketball games, as well as at local and out-of-town appearances and recruitment events.
An invitational recruitment clinic for current and incoming ASU students interested in joining the 2023-2024 Angelettes team is scheduled for April 15 with auditions set for April 29. More details and the online registration form can be found at linktr.ee/angelostatedance.