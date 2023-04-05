Angelo State dance team wins first-ever national title

The Angelettes posted the highest scores in team history on the way to winning the team's first-ever national title.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Angelettes dance team won a national championship and had two other top placings at the recent ADTS American Dance Collegiate Nationals competition at the University of North Texas in Denton.

The 12-member team took first place in the Collegiate Division II Hip Hop competition to win the national championship.

They also finished as second runner up in the Collegiate D-II Jazz competition and in the Collegiate D-II Overall standings. The team posted the highest scores in its history on the way to winning the team's first-ever national title.

"As an Angelo State and Angelettes alumna, I am extremely proud to see this team excel far beyond anything I would have imagined," Lauren White, head dance coach, said. "It means a great deal to be a part of this experience with each of these individuals, and I am so excited to see how much we can grow and achieve together in the future. Last year, we were a team of only four members attending ADTS Nationals as spectators. This year, we were able to compete in two dance categories and bring a national title back to the university. Proud is an understatement."

ASU Angelettes members include:

Kena Bolding of San Angelo

Edina Darnell of Killeen

Kelly Eichorst of Lubbock

Kennedi Evans of Midland

Kourtney Gore of Wolfforth

Mia Henton of Arlington

Olivia "Liv" McNamara of Uvalde

Marissa "Mari" Muniz of Brownfield

Jasmine Quintana of Odessa

Kaylen Shetler of Chesapeake, Va.

Heidi Tabbert of New Braunfels

Alyah Williams of Nolanville

The Angelettes perform during all home and select away football games and men's and women's basketball games, as well as at local and out-of-town appearances and recruitment events.