Angelo State intramural flag football teams place in national tournament

The teams include the inaugural unified team of ASU students and Special Olympics athletes.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University intramural flag football teams, including the inaugural unified team of ASU students and Special Olympics athletes, posted two top-four placings at the 2023 NIRSA National Flag Football Tournament Jan. 6-8 in Round Rock.

In the unified division, The Untouchables fell just short of playing for a national championship, losing in the semifinals to a team from the University of Florida, 32-26. The team won its pool by defeating teams from Colorado State University and the University of Wisconsin, and followed that with another win over CSU to advance to the semifinals.

William Gilmore of San Angelo, a Special Olympics athlete on The Untouchables, was named an All-American in the unified division representing ASU.

The rest of the roster included:

William Hollis of Brady - ASU student

Malik Jones of Leander - ASU student

Trinidad Sanders of Bastrop - ASU student

Corbett Snoe of Wimberly - ASU student

Johnny Broddus of Abilene - Special Olympics athlete

Jason Brotherton of San Angelo - Special Olympics athlete

Donald Eddington of San Angelo - Special Olympics athlete

Tagen Reeves of Abilene - Special Olympics athlete

Johnny Wilson of Abilene - Special Olympics athlete

Autumn Crudington of San Angelo - Special Olympics manager

The team was coached by ASU alum Kenneth Gunnels, Special Olympics representative, and Matt Kirkham, ASU assistant director of intramurals, club sports and camps.

"This was ASU's first time partnering with the Special Olympics Unified Sports program," Kirkham said. "University Recreation looks forward to continuing this partnership for future unified competitions with Angelo State students and Special Olympics athletes."

In the Co-rec division, ASU's Troll Tide also advanced to the national semifinals, defeating teams from Georgia Southern University and the University of Maryland before dropping the return match with Georgia Southern, 13-12, in the semifinal.

William Hollis of Brady was named a co-rec All-American for ASU.

The Troll Tide roster also included 14 other ASU students:

Abigail (Bailey) Connell of Westbrook

Jaycee Crisp of Robert Lee

Brandon Dusek of Wall

McKenna Emert of Wilson

Malik Jones of Leander

Isabella Lawrence of Brownwood

Willie McGee of Harker Heights

Mallory Melton of Wall

Haley Moore of Hurst

Alyssa Sallee of Bronte

Trinidad Sanders of Bastrop

Corbett Snoe of Wimberly

Brenden Woljevach of Florence

Ronnell Young of Burleson