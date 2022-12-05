Angelo State prepares for two fall graduation ceremonies

ASU will present 284 master's degrees and 460 bachelor's degrees.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fall graduation festivities are swiftly approaching. An estimated 740 students will walk the stage during Angelo State University's two fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St.

Commencement ceremonies are planned for:

9 a.m. - Graduates of the College of Education, the College of Science and Engineering, the Norris-Vincent College of Business and the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields

12:30 p.m. - Graduates of the Archer College of Health and Human Services, the College of Arts and Humanities and the College of Graduate Studies and Research in those academic fields

All doors to the Junell Center will open one hour before each ceremony. The ceremonies are open and free to the public and can be viewed live on the ASU website.

ASU will present 284 master's degrees and 460 bachelor's degrees during the commencement ceremonies Saturday.

Also, at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the ASU Nursing Department will hold its annual fall pinning ceremony for its graduates in the Houston Harte University Center.