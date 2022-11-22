Angelo State releases holiday planetarium schedule

The astronomy of the holiday season is highlighted by winter constellations, comets, meteors, novae, supernovae and an explanation of why we have seasons.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium will present the full-dome astronomy show "Season of Light" for the holiday season beginning Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. each night on these dates:

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Thursday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 8

All shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

"Season of Light" examines Celtic, pagan, Nordic, Roman, Egyptian and Hopi winter solstice rituals, along with Jewish and Christian practices, including the possible astronomical explanations for the "Star of Bethlehem." The astronomy of the holiday season is highlighted by winter constellations, comets, meteors, novae, supernovae and an explanation of why we have seasons.

The program also explores some of the more lighthearted seasonal traditions, such as gift giving, kissing under the mistletoe, decking the halls with greenery and candles and songs about lords a-leaping and ladies dancing. The legends and customs of St. Nicholas, Sinterklaas, Kris Kringle and Father Christmas are also examined.