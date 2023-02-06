Angelo State releases spring planetarium schedule

Eighteen full-dome shows will be featured in the spring, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium announced its spring schedule Monday.

Eighteen different full-dome public astronomy shows will be featured, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St.

The planetarium shows will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 27, with breaks in the schedule for Spring Break and Easter.

All shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

Spring planetarium shows will run as follows:

Wednesday, Feb. 8 - The Hot and Energetic Universe

Thursday, Feb. 9 - Birth of Planet Earth

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Solar Superstorms

Thursday, Feb. 16 - Secret Lives of Stars

Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Magellan: Report from Venus

Thursday, Feb. 23 - Tales of the Maya Skies

Wednesday, March 1 - IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System

Wednesday, March 22 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure

Thursday, March 23 - Mars Quest

Wednesday, March 29 - First & Farthest

Thursday, March 30 - From Earth to the Universe

Wednesday, April 5 - Forces of Nature

Wednesday, April 12 - Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens

Thursday, April 13 - Passport to the Universe

Wednesday, April 19 - Stars of the Pharaohs

Thursday, April 20 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey

Wednesday, April 26 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist

Thursday, April 27 - The Cowboy Astronomer