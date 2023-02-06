Angelo State releases spring planetarium schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Planetarium announced its spring schedule Monday.
Eighteen different full-dome public astronomy shows will be featured, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St.
The planetarium shows will run weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 27, with breaks in the schedule for Spring Break and Easter.
All shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. ASU students, faculty and staff are admitted free.
Spring planetarium shows will run as follows:
- Wednesday, Feb. 8 - The Hot and Energetic Universe
- Thursday, Feb. 9 - Birth of Planet Earth
- Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Solar Superstorms
- Thursday, Feb. 16 - Secret Lives of Stars
- Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Magellan: Report from Venus
- Thursday, Feb. 23 - Tales of the Maya Skies
- Wednesday, March 1 - IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System
- Wednesday, March 22 - Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
- Thursday, March 23 - Mars Quest
- Wednesday, March 29 - First & Farthest
- Thursday, March 30 - From Earth to the Universe
- Wednesday, April 5 - Forces of Nature
- Wednesday, April 12 - Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens
- Thursday, April 13 - Passport to the Universe
- Wednesday, April 19 - Stars of the Pharaohs
- Thursday, April 20 - Seeing: A Photon's Journey
- Wednesday, April 26 - Einstein's Gravity Playlist
- Thursday, April 27 - The Cowboy Astronomer
For more information, go to angelo.edu/planetarium or facebook.com/AngeloStatePlanetarium.