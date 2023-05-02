Angelo State symphony orchestra concert to feature special guests

Student performers from San Angelo Central and Lake View high schools will join ASU's orchestra for a free concert May 5.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra will be joined by student performers from San Angelo Central and Lake View high schools for its final concert of the spring season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Southland Baptist Church, 4300 Meadow Creek Trail.

"Generations" is free and open to the public. The program will also feature two special guest soloists, Dr. Darkson Magrinelli of the Western Colorado University music faculty and David Faught from Central HS.

The musical program for the concert will include:

"Prelude to 49th Parallel" by Ralph Vaughan Williams

"Double Bass Concerto No. 2 in B minor" by Giovanni Bottesini - Featuring Faught on double bass

"Clarinet Concerto in A Major" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Featuring Magrinelli on clarinet

"L'Arlesienne Suite No. 2" by Georges Bizet

"Conga del Fuego Nuevo" by Arturo Marquez