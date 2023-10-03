Angelo State Symphony Orchestra to host first fall concert Thursday

The symphony orchestra will be accompanied by Dr. Steven Keniston, ASU senior instructor of piano, and Hunter Mabry, ASU staff accompanist.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra will present its first concert of the fall season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 32 N. Irving St.

"The Carnival of the Animals" is free and open to the public. The symphony orchestra will be accompanied by Dr. Steven Keniston, ASU senior instructor of piano, and Hunter Mabry, ASU staff accompanist.

The musical program for the concert will include:

"The Carnival of the Animals" by Camille Saint-Saens, featuring Keniston and Mabry as soloists

"Danse Infernale," "Berceuse" and "Finale" from "Firebird Suite" by Igor Stravinsky