Angelo State to hold five commencement ceremonies May 12, 13

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 1,000 Angelo State University students are scheduled to walk the stage during five spring commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday, May 12-13, in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena, 2235 S. Jackson St.

ASU graduates are slated to be presented with 28 doctoral degrees, 345 master's degrees and 709 bachelor's degrees.

Friday, May 12:

5 p.m. - Graduates of the College of Education and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in education fields

Saturday, May 13:

10 a.m. - Graduates of the College of Science and Engineering and of the College of Graduate Studies and Research in science and engineering fields

Junell Center doors will open one hour before each ceremony. The ceremonies are free and open to the public. They can also be seen live on the at angelo.edu/commencement.

The ceremonies will highlight three days of graduation-related events at ASU.

On Thursday, May 11, the social work program will conduct the annual pinning ceremony for its graduates starting at 2:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, the Nursing Department will conduct the annual pinning ceremony for its graduates in the Houston Harte University Center. Nursing pinning ceremonies became a U.S. tradition in the early 1800s to mark students' completion of their education and entry into the profession.

On Friday, May 12, ASU will host its second annual Raices y Suenos Graduation Celebration and Stole Ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Every graduating student, regardless of ethnicity, race or degree program, is encouraged to participate and celebrate their achievements with family and friends in a way that also acknowledges culture and traditions.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, the Physical Therapy Department will conduct its annual awards banquet at the Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 S. Johnson St. Various student awards including those for academic excellence, research excellence and clinical excellence, will be distributed, as well as faculty awards and the Community Volunteer Award.