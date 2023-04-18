Angelo State to host 'A Night at the Opera'

"A Night at the Opera" will showcase the vocal talents of ASU music/voice majors, accompanied on piano by ASU staff accompanist Hunter Mabery.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's newly-revived Opera Musical Theatre Workshop is presenting two public performances for the spring semester Thursday, April 20, at First Presbyterian Church; and Tuesday, April 25, in ASU's Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium.

Both performances will begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

First Presbyterian Church is located at 32 N. Irving St. and the Elta Joyce Murphey Auditorium is inside the ASU Mayer Administration Building, 2601 W. Avenue N.

"A Night at the Opera" will showcase the vocal talents of ASU music/voice majors, accompanied on piano by ASU staff accompanist Hunter Mabery.

The musical program will include staged selections from multiple well-known operas, including:

"Don Giovanni" and "The Magic Flute" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

"La Serva Padrona" by Giovanni Battista Pergolesi

"The Pearl Fishers" by Georges Bizet

"Hamlet" by Ambroise Thomas

"Werther" by Jules Massenet

"Luisa Miller" by Giuseppe Verdi