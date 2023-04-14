Angelo State to present comedic adventure

"Men on Boats" tells the story of 10 explorers who set off in four boats to chart the Colorado River guided by John Wesley Powell, a one-armed Civil War veteran.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — University Theatre at Angelo State University is presenting the historical comedy "Men on Boats" for its second production of the spring, beginning Thursday, April 20, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

Show times will be at 8 p.m. each night April 20-22 and 27-29, with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee April 30.

Tickets are $10 for the general public, $5 for non-ASU students and free for ASU students, ASU activity card holders and Arts at ASU subscribers. Tickets can be purchased online at angelo.edu/boxoffice or through the ASU box office in the Carr EFA Building.

Loosely based on the Powell Geographic Expedition of 1869, "Men on Boats" tells the story of 10 explorers who set off in four boats to chart the Colorado River under the guidance of John Wesley Powell, a one-armed Civil War veteran and personal friend of President Ulysses S. Grant.

Their journey follows in the footsteps of the deserters, lone adventurers and countless indigenous people who had previously braved the wild rapids leading through Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and the Grand Canyon. Along the way they make friends, get on each other's nerves and suffer loss of boats and supplies.

They also name mountains after themselves, posture and pretend and repeatedly brave dangerous rapids to reach the other side. As boats capsize and supplies are lost, as belts tighten and nerves fray, the company draws together as a band of brothers.

Under the direction of Lisa Fischel, instructor of theatre, the ASU student cast includes Brittnee Smith, Catalina Perry, Emily Timmer, Chloe Choate, Caroline Stout, Breonna Casey, Kierstyn Bell, Kate Yantis, Ruby Brown and Genesis Garza.

The student production staff and crew include Zane Terry, house manager; Demetrius Armstrong and Analy Preciado, assistant scenic designers; Charlotte Branch, lighting designer; August Lackey, assistant lighting designer; Kat Fields, costume designer; Ella Dorris, assistant costume designer; Alexis Crawford, sound design assistant; Mia Harryman, assistant props designer; Alec Ochoa Razo, props co-designer and assistant stage manager; Matt Montag, stage manager; Samuel Molho, assistant stage manager; Angel Pena, charge painter/wardrobe supervisor; Gabbie Flores and Jay McWilliams, scenic painters; Bryer Lindsey, deck crew; Mari Troncoso, deck crew; Melissa Surber, sound board op/sound tech; and Ryan Ezell, usher.

Rebekah Clark, assistant professor of theatre, is the scenic designer.