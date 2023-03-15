Angelo State University begins second annual 'Lonestar Speaker Series'

The first in the series is scheduled for March 22 and will feature guest speaker Dr. Miguel A. Levario from Texas Tech University.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The United States-Mexico border has been a popular topic of interest in North America throughout history.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, Angelo State University will be discussing this topic during its second annual "Lonestar Speaker Series," with the main focus centered on "The Myth of the Mexican Nemesis in the 20th Century."

This free event will be located at Houston Harte Center, 1910 Rosemont Dr. and will feature Texas Tech University associate U.S. history professor Dr. Miguel A. Levario.

Levario is an accomplished writer with a published book titled, Militarizing the Border: When Mexicans Became the Enemy.

His presentation will focus on 1900s immigration, race relations, government tactics and more.

Throughout his career, Levario has also helped with a book by ASU professor Dr. Arnoldo De Leon and has published various historical articles and reviews, as well.

His work has been recognized multiple times as he has received "President's Excellence in Diversity and Equity Award," "Texas Tech Honors College Faculty Member of the Year" and "Marlene Nathan Meyerson Fellowship" at Texas Tech University.