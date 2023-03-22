Angelo State University professor chosen as Southwestern Psychological Association president

Dr. Leslie Kelley has been given this position for his work in the psychology profession.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University assistant psychology professor Dr. Leslie Kelley is the newest Southwestern Psychological Association president, where he will oversee multiple states across the western U.S.

Kelley has been a faculty member at ASU since 2020 while also working as an SWPA Executive Council representative since 2012.

Starting April 2, Kelley will take on his new role as American Psychological Association southwestern president, working with members in Texas, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

"As a professor, it has been a privilege to provide guidance to the scholars of the future, watching the fire of learning begin to grow in their minds, leading them to understand, conduct and disseminate high-quality research," Kelley said.

"As SWPA president, I will emphasize ways to engage students in the research process and facilitate conference presentations among graduate and undergraduate students," he added.

Kelley first received his higher-level education at Franciscan University and Texas Woman's University and since then, he has written multiple research journals and presented his work at more than 30 conferences.

He has also co-written two psychology books, the third edition of "Abnormal Psychology: Myths of Crazy" and "Foundations of Abnormality: Myths, Misconceptions and Movies."