Angelo State University to host guest presenter Ryan Bourne

Bourne will discuss his book on the dramatic events of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Ryan A. Bourne, holder of the R. Evan Scharf Chair for the Public Understanding of Economics at the Cato Institute in Washington, D.C., will give a special guest presentation at Angelo State University at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Dr.

Sponsored by the Texas Tech University Free Market Institute at Angelo State University, Bourne's presentation will take place in the University Center's C.J. Davidson Conference Center and is free and open to the public. Bourne will also host a book signing at 4:45 p.m. before his presentation.

In his presentation based on his book, "Economics in One Virus: An Introduction to Economic Reasoning through COVID-19," Bourne will draw on the dramatic events of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 to bring to life some essential principles of economic thought.

As a policy scholar at the Cato Institute, Bourne has written on numerous economic issues, including fiscal policy, inequality, minimum wages, infrastructure spending, the cost of living, and rent control. The Cato Institute is a public policy think tank that promotes libertarian ideas in policy debates.

Before joining the Cato Institute, Bourne was head of public policy at the Institute of Economic Affairs in the United Kingdom. He also has extensive broadcast and print media experience and has appeared on BBC News, CNN, Sky News, CNBC, and FOX Business News. He writes weekly columns for the Daily Telegraph and a fortnightly column for the UK website, ConservativeHome.uk. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in economics from the University of Cambridge, UK.