Angelo State University wind ensemble hosts free concert

This performance is set for 5 p.m. April 1 as part of the university's 'Band-A-Palooza' event.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — "Choose Joy," "Morpheus," "Dues Ex Machina" and "Ghost Story" are all musical compositions put together by Randall Standridge.

The composer, instructor and musician performs across the United States and abroad, and on April 1 he will be conducting a concert at Angelo State University.

The concert, titled "Choose Joy: The Music of Randall Standridge," is set for 5 p.m. at the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive.

This free performance is part of "Band-A-Palooza," a day-long opportunity starting at 10 a.m. where middle and high school students can learn more about musical performance.

"The ASU Wind Ensemble is excited to be a part of bringing this new symphony to life," ASU director of bands Dr. Jonathan Alvis said.

"The work is wonderfully crafted and will surely become a standard of the band literature."

Standridge is known for his contribution to Alfred Music's "Sound Innovations: Ensemble Development" series and he has also been published by Grand Mesa Music, Alfred Music, FJH Music, Wingert-Jones Music and more.