Angelo State woodwind chamber ensemble to host concert

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will present its annual spring concert of classical music at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.
The concert will be in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public. The ensemble comprises 14 student musicians performing on flute, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone.
The musical program for the concert will include:
- "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for flute and bassoon" by Heitor Villa-Lobos
- "Short Sonata for clarinet and bassoon" by Graham Lyons
- "Sevilla" from "Suite Espagnole" by Isaac Albeniz
- "Fantasia in one movement" by Paul Harvey
- "Milonga del Angel" by Astort Piazzolla
- "Cold Coffee" by Ulrich Nehls
- "Celtic Suite" by Gavin Whitlock
- "Volcanic Ash" by Chris Evan Hass
Student musicians include:
- Avery Bryars of Round Rock - alto sax
- Ethan Clark of San Angelo - alto sax
- Colby Darnell of Goldthwaite - baritone sax
- Nicholas DeLeon of Killeen - clarinet
- Stacy Flores of Merkel - bass clarinet
- Joe Gonzales of Lyon - clarinet
- Jaime Herrera of Abilene - clarinet
- Selah Kjar of San Angelo - clarinet
- Mario Larios-Garcia of San Antonio - soprano sax
- Ivette Morales of Del Rio - flute
- Maya Rios of San Angelo - bassoon
- Sebastian Tardiff of Abilene - bassoon
- Matthew Wenzel of Yoakum - tenor sax
- Jayden Woodard of Brownwood - tenor sax
The ensemble is directed by Drs. Timothy Bonenfant, Constance Kelley and Janelle Ott of the ASU music faculty.