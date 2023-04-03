Angelo State woodwind chamber ensemble to host concert

The ensemble is comprised of 14 student musicians performing on flute, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will present its annual spring concert of classical music at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

The concert will be in the EFA Building's Eldon Black Recital Hall and is free and open to the public. The ensemble comprises 14 student musicians performing on flute, clarinet, bassoon and saxophone.

The musical program for the concert will include:

"Bachianas Brasileiras No. 6 for flute and bassoon" by Heitor Villa-Lobos

"Short Sonata for clarinet and bassoon" by Graham Lyons

"Sevilla" from "Suite Espagnole" by Isaac Albeniz

"Fantasia in one movement" by Paul Harvey

"Milonga del Angel" by Astort Piazzolla

"Cold Coffee" by Ulrich Nehls

"Celtic Suite" by Gavin Whitlock

"Volcanic Ash" by Chris Evan Hass

Student musicians include:

Avery Bryars of Round Rock - alto sax

Ethan Clark of San Angelo - alto sax

Colby Darnell of Goldthwaite - baritone sax

Nicholas DeLeon of Killeen - clarinet

Stacy Flores of Merkel - bass clarinet

Joe Gonzales of Lyon - clarinet

Jaime Herrera of Abilene - clarinet

Selah Kjar of San Angelo - clarinet

Mario Larios-Garcia of San Antonio - soprano sax

Ivette Morales of Del Rio - flute

Maya Rios of San Angelo - bassoon

Sebastian Tardiff of Abilene - bassoon

Matthew Wenzel of Yoakum - tenor sax

Jayden Woodard of Brownwood - tenor sax