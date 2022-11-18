Angelo State's Woodwind Chamber Ensemble to host annual fall concert

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 21.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Classical music was first introduced in the mid-1700s and it is still prevalent in performance today.

At 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eldon Black Recital Hall, the Angelo State University Woodwind Chamber Ensemble will be playing an array of classical pieces as part of its free annual fall concert.

There are 10 musicians in the ensemble who are being directed by ASU music faculty members Dr. Timothy Bonenfant, Dr. Constance Kelley, Dr. Janelle Ott and Dr. Fagner Rocha.

Five musical arrangements will be performed by Nikkol Garcia on flute, Maya Rios on bassoon, Loxi Bell on violin, Talysen Carter on cello, Lucas Moralez on viola, Joe Gonzales and Jamie Herrera on clarinet and Mario Larios, Colby Darnell and Matthew Wenzel on saxophone during the show.

The musical selections include "Duo No. 1 in C Major for clarinet and bassoon," "Three American miniatures for flute and clarinet," Fugue from "Le Tombeau de Couperin," "Sonate III in d minor, BWV 57" and "Quartet op. 7 in D major for clarinet and strings."