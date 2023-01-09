'We just want to live a good life': Anti-LGBTQ laws now in effect, triggering fear and uncertainty for Texans

On Thursday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order blocking SB 12, which supporters argue indirectly criminalizes drag performances in front of youth.

SAN ANTONIO — Maria Cecilia Buitrago loves watching drag performances at venues along Main Avenue in San Antonio. But she’s worried about Texas’ LGBTQ community after several laws took effect Friday.

“I am a lesbian, I am actually going to get married to a woman sometime next year hopefully,” Buitrago said. “Whether you are gay, white, straight, black, whatever you are, we are still human so it makes me sad that we’re putting barriers toward people that want to express themselves.”

The Texas Legislature passed multiple bills directly or indirectly targeting the LGBTQ community.

One of the laws restricts the ability for minors to receive gender affirming care. The Texas Supreme Court greenlit the ban to take place one week after a lower-court judge deemed the legislation unconstitutional and a violation of the freedoms for trans youth and their families.

“One of my best friends he is a trans man and just seeing how he gets affected with all of these laws that are being placed, it’s really hard to watch, he’s scared, he doesn’t feel supported,” Buitrago said.

The bill banning drag shows in front of youth did not take effect due to the litigated legislation being granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday. Although the bill was changed to remove direct references to drag performers, LGBTQ supporters argue the true intent is apparent.

“This law was obviously unconstitutional from the day it was first proposed, and we are grateful that the court has temporarily blocked it,” said ACLU of Texas attorney Brian Klosterboer. Senate Bill 12 is vague, overbroad, and censors free expression. If allowed to take effect, S.B. 12 will make our state less free, less fair, and less.” welcoming for every artist and performer. This temporary order is a much-needed reprieve for all Texans, especially our LGBTQIA+ and transgender community, who have been relentlessly targeted by our state legislature.”

At least for Buitrago, the drag bill ban being blocked provides a sliver of comfort. But she’s hopeful for a brighter future that is more accepting of the LGBTQ community.

“We just want to live a good life and be at peace and feel welcomed and safe.”