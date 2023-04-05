April 5 marks the start of Fort Concho 'Speaker Series'

A new speaker will be at the Fort every Wednesday now through April 26.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — From pioneers and expeditions to battles on the border, the state of Texas has a unique yet complicated history.

Every Wednesday from April 5-26, Old Fort Concho in San Angelo is hosting their bi-annual "Speaker Series" to highlight the stories of West Texas and its past.

"It's a broad range of history," Fort Concho volunteer and Speaker Series chairman Joyce Gray said. "It's like history at lunch."

The event takes place from 12-1 p.m. at the commissary, where attendees can bring food while listening to speakers free of charge.

On a typical day, there might be anywhere from 80-100 people in the audience depending on the topic at hand.

The first day welcomed former physician and Texas Army Guard Dr. James B. Hays, who discussed "The Last Indian Fight in Texas 1846" to a group of approximately 150.

"You'd be surprised how many people love history," Gray said.

Often, Gray will accept suggestions for future guests and she typically organizes speakers a year ahead of time at the very least.

As a former history major herself, Gray is also involved in multiple historical organizations so she has a wide range of sources to choose from.

On April 12, West Texas historians Tom Ashmore and C.A. Maedgan will be presenting "Camp Von Camp--The Pecos Expedition" with a focus on archeological exploration.

"They're gonna be bringing slides and dimensions and artifacts they found...," Gray said.

The following presentation will be April 19, when former district attorney Gerald Fohn will cover "August Santleben, a Texas Pioneer."

Finally, another local historian named Carl Brockmann will address "Planes, Pallets and Bandits on the Southern Border" on April 26, which will place an emphasis on the history of law enforcement in the state.

As someone with a passion for history, Gray is excited to continue sharing local stories with San Angelo residents.

"I just like to see people how history and want to learn about it," she said.

"And if there's a small way we can be apart of it by doing this series, that is awesome."