Arizona's first LGBTQIA+ license plate close to reaching funding goal

"This will be a new and permanent funding source that will ensure future generations of LGBTQIA+ students receive the support they need," Equality Maricopa said.

Arizona is close to adding the newest edition to its expansive collection of specialty license plates.

The potential new addition, headed by Equality Maricopa, is about to reach its fundraising goal of $32,000 and will be used to support the organization's PRISM scholarship fund.

The purposed plate shows off a desert landscape with LGBTQIA and trans pride flag colors in the background.

Those interested in helping the organization reach it can use the GQ code posted on its Instagram account or attend the upcoming Equality Maricopa PRISM Drag Ball.

