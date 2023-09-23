Woman dies after car loses control, crashes into another car and ricochets into electrical pole, backyard of North Texas home, police say

Arlington police said speed was a factor in the crash.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A woman died in a crash between two vehicles Friday night that happened in the southern portion of Arlington, police confirmed to WFAA.

The Arlington Police Department said its officers responded at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of Hogan Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu was traveling in the 1500 block of Arbrook Boulevard at a high rate of speed, lost control, crossed the center median and struck a 2018 Toyota Camry that was traveling in the west bound lanes, police said.

The Chevrolet then ricocheted into an electrical pole and landed in the backyard of a residence on Hogan Lane, police added.

According to APD, the driver of the Chevrolet was injured and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 20-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and occupants of the Toyota were uninjured, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman who died once next of kin have been notified.