San Angelo man arrested in connection to vandalism of child's grave

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A San Angelo man has been arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Office deputies for his role in the vandalism of a child's grave.

The TGCSO said on May 7, the San Angelo Police Department took a report of vandalism at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden on FM 1223 in Tom Green County.

Officers found out that several adults had urinated on, stolen items from and damaged the grave of a little girl.

Because Lawnhaven is outside the city limits, the investigation was forwarded to the TGCSO.

By 5 p.m., TGCSO Criminal Investigations Division detective was able to develop enough probable cause for an arrest warrant for one of the suspects, Joseph Gonzales, 20, on a charge of vandalize/damage/treat offensive a final resting place.

With help from the SO's Patrol Division, Gonzales was arrested at a San Angelo home and booked into the Tom Green County Jail. More evidence was recovered during the arrest and the investigation continues to identify the other suspects.

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office asks if the public has any information related to this investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 325-655-8111.