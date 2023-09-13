Angelo State Planetarium releases fall 2023 show schedule

Fourteen different full-dome public astronomy shows will kick off Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Vincent Building.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The fall 2023 schedule for Angelo State University's Planetarium is out and includes programs such as "Totality Over Texas" and "The Cowboy Astronomer".

Fourteen different full-dome public astronomy shows will kick off Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the Vincent Building, 2333 Vanderventer St.

Shows will run at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, with a special Saturday presentation at 3 p.m. Oct. 7.

All shows are open to the public with admission prices of $3 for adults and $2 for children, active military and senior citizens. Angelo State students, faculty and staff are admitted free.

Fall Planetarium shows are:

Wednesday, Sept. 13 - Astronomy: 3,000 Years of Stargazing*

Thursday, Sept. 14 - Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Totality Over Texas

Thursday, Sept. 21 - Exoplanets*

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. - Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 11 - Totality Over Texas

Wednesday, Oct. 18 - Expedition Reef*

Thursday, Oct. 19 - The Cowboy Astronomer

Wednesday, Oct. 25 - Horizons of the Future*

Thursday, Oct. 26 - Lewis & Clark: Great Journey West

Wednesday, Nov. 1 - Tales of the Maya Skies

Thursday, Nov. 2 - Stars of the Pharaohs

Wednesday, Nov. 8 - Forward to the Moon

Thursday, Nov. 9 - Birth of Planet Earth

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity

Thursday, Nov. 16 - One Sky

Wednesday, Nov. 29 - Season of Light

Thursday, Nov. 30 - Season of Light

Wednesday, Dec. 6 - Season of Light

Thursday, Dec. 7 - Season of Light

* Purchase of these shows was funded through ASU's Hispanic Serving Institution-Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (HSI-STEM) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.