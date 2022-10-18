ASU's 'Haunted Homecoming' activities happening this week

Other homecoming activities for students throughout the week will include the Second Line Parade, a dance and chant contest and a spooky scavenger hunt.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's 2022 Homecoming events and activities run throughout this week, coming to a close Saturday, Oct. 22, with the homecoming football game between the ASU Rams and Texas A&M-Kingsville.

This year's homecoming theme is "ASU's Haunted Homecoming," and many of the events are open to the public including:

Tuesday, Oct. 18

7 p.m.: Ram Remembrance - a memorial ceremony to mark the passing of ASU students, faculty, staff and alumni during the previous academic year. The ceremony will take place in the Houston Harte University Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

7 p.m.: Boo Bash - ASU spirit and trick-or-treating on the Campus Green near the Pavilion and cafeteria.

Friday, Oct. 21

4:30-6:30 p.m.: Dance marathon - an annual event to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network at Shannon Medical Center. It will take place outdoors at the ASU Pavilion.

- an annual event to raise money for the Children's Miracle Network at Shannon Medical Center. It will take place outdoors at the ASU Pavilion. 6 p.m.: Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner and Awards - an evening to celebrate the 2022 Homecoming honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members.

- an evening to celebrate the 2022 Homecoming honorees. It begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center. Tickets are available from the Alumni Association for $75 per person for members or $100 each for non-members. 9 p.m.: Pep rally and bonfire - in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave.

- in the open area behind Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium, 1600 University Ave. 10:30 p.m.: Midnight Madness - the first Rams and Belles basketball practice of the season in the Junell Center/Stephens Arena. Activities include meet the team, contests and giveaways.

Saturday, Oct. 22

10 a.m.: ASU Homecoming Parade - begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center.

- begins at the Mayer Softball Complex and then winds through the ASU campus to end at the Junell Center. 1 p.m.: Rambelles soccer vs. Texas Woman's University - also the Senior Day game at the ASU Soccer Field.

- also the Senior Day game at the ASU Soccer Field. 2 p.m.: Belles volleyball vs. Texas A&M International - a conference match at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena.

- a conference match at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena. 3-5 p.m.: Alumni Association Ram Jam - tailgate party includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center.

- tailgate party includes free food, games, live music and more at the LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center. 6 p.m.: Homecoming football came - the ASU Rams take on the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas at LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.

During the Alumni Association Homecoming Dinner and Awards event, eight notable alumni, faculty, staff and honorary alumni will be honored. The most prestigious recognition will go to 2022 Distinguished Alumnus Taimur Khan, Class of 1991, senior vice president of international business development and strategy for Salesforce, a pioneering Fortune 500 cloud-based software design company.

Other homecoming activities for students throughout the week will include the Second Line Parade, a dance and chant contest, a spooky scavenger hunt and a Blue & Gold Party.

During Ram Jam, Carpet Tech is smoking enough briskets to feed 500 people, beginning at 3 p.m.