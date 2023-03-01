'Augmented Art' combines creativity and technology in San Angelo

On March 2, an augmented painting will be unveiled to the public and throughout the year, there are more to come.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Art is becoming more and more interactive, largely because of the digital world. Whether through social media, virtual reality or augmented reality, there is a now a new level to technology and creativity never seen before.

In San Angelo, "Augmented Art" is a new project created by Art in Uncommon Places and students at Central High School meant to provide an interactive experience for those in the community.

"It's just another level, another layer for people to appreciate the art," Art in Uncommon Places president Julie Raymond said.

Since 2006, the non-profit organization has been creating pieces that can be found in Paintbrush Alley, the Pop Art Museum, the Red Arroyo Trail and the North Concho River, according to Raymond.

They recently had the idea to created augmented art pieces and were able to get in contact with Central High School teacher Scarlet Rodriguez and her Graphic Design 2 class.

Rodriguez first created a trial piece and once it was completed, Raymond realized her vision could become a reality.

At 6 p.m. March 2, the first of multiple augmented pieces will be on display outside of the San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis Street with more artwork inside.

"We had a vision to do 10 murals for 2023 Art in Uncommon Places," Raymond said.

"And we're highlighting those murals...at our show that's happening tomorrow night," she added.

178 art pieces from 103 artists will be available for purchase and most of the creators have a connection to the San Angelo community in some way.

Nine other augmented pieces will be created throughout the year and viewers will be able to download an app and scan a QR code to fully experience the art come to life.

Some compositions are already in progress including an abstract painting at L & J Roofing, 26 W Washington Drive.

For Raymond, she hopes this gives the community a chance to experience art in a whole new quantity.

"This is an element and a level that I hope that somebody that might not go to a museum will get to come and view something and know what art feels like," she said.