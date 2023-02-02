Yeah, Baby! Austin Powers pop-up bar coming to Dallas

The Knox-Henderson bar on McMillan Ave. will have its "Austin Powers" theme debut on Thursday, Feb. 9.

DALLAS — Shagadelic, baby.

The Whippersnapper has another entertaining theme coming to Dallas, and Mike Myers fans will enjoy hearing what will be here in a week.

The bar will be called the "Electric Shagadelic Pussycat Swingers Club" as attendees will be encouraged to dress up in 1960s outfits fitting for the quirky comedy movie series.

There are three "Austin Powers" movies that came out 1997, 1999 and 2002. They all star actor Mike Myers and were British-themed spoof spy films.

Themed items will include:

Get in My Belly Burger

Mama Cass

Mini Me

Freaking Laser Beam

Goldmember

The Whippersnapper has a history of giving patrons a chance to step into fictional worlds.

The Dallas-based bar has brought multiple entertainment themes through the years, including "The Simpsons," "The Office" and "SpongeBob SquarePants."

Co-owner Phil Schanbaum's has also done themes connected to "Family Guy" and "Harry Potter" as well.