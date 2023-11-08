Here's what you need to know to attend the Austin Pride parade this Saturday

The parade will begin at the Texas State Capitol building, make its way down Congress Avenue and end at the Ann Richards Bridge at Cesar Chavez Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the most colorful time of the year: the Austin Pride parade returns this Saturday!

While most cities celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in June, Austin celebrates Pride in August. This year's parade will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, starting at 8 p.m. and will begin at the Texas State Capitol building, make its way down Congress Avenue and end at the Ann Richards Bridge at Cesar Chavez Street.

There is no cost to attend the parade, and it is open to the public. See a detailed map of the parade route and road closures.

The 33rd Austin Pride parade will conclude a series of events celebrating and honoring the LGBTQ+ community. Those events include Austin Pride Rainbow Skate at Playland Skate Center and the Austin Pride Festival at Fiesta Gardens.

Now you know the what, when and where. Let's get into the details of how to get around during the parade.

Getting to the parade

While driving near the parade may be difficult, there are a number of alternative transportation options attendees can use, including taking the Ann and Roy Hike-and-Bike Trail, biking to the event, using Capital Metro transit or taking a rideshare.

If you do drive to the event, carpooling is encouraged. You can take a look at where to park on the City's Paid Parking page.

Road closures in Downtown Austin

As we mentioned, driving near the parade route may be difficult due to a number of road closures and lane reductions, which are set to start at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Learn more about road closures.

The City said all streets will reopen no later than midnight, except for Fourth Street from Lavaca Street to Congress Avenue. Here are a few alternative traffic routes:

Northbound/southbound traffic: Red River Street and Interstate 35

Northbound only: Trinity and Lavaca streets

Southbound only: Guadalupe Street

Eastbound/westbound: Fifteenth Street, Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road

First responders in the area

The Austin Police Department (APD) will have officers stationed along the parade route to "create a safe environment in which everyone can enjoy the Pride Parade," according to the City of Austin.

APD said it encourages parade attendees and participants to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by calling 911. The department also encourages the community to plan for increased travel time to and around the parade.

The Austin Fire Department will be enforcing venue capacity limits, egress protocols and municipal and international fire code regulations. The department encourages attendees and participants to make note of all exits in case of an emergency.

To report suspected violations of overcrowding, contact Austin 311.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) will have dedicated ambulances, motorcycle medics and Special Response Units along the parade route, in addition to what it usually has in the area for a Saturday night. All dedicated Pride Parade EMS resources will remain on duty throughout the evening in anticipation of any increase in call volume, according to the City.

Due to the high temperatures expected Saturday, even after the sun goes down, ATCEMS is encouraging everyone to prepare for the heat before heading to the parade. Taking the following precautions will help keep you safe and healthy:

Pre-hydrate before going outside and continue to hydrate throughout the evening

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing

Take frequent breaks in the shade

Learn the signs of heat-related illness and what you can do to help

Always know where you are. ATCEMS recommends downloading the what3words location app so first responders can find you quickly in an emergency