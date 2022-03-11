Criminal investigation into allegations against Josh Primo underway, Bexar County Sheriff's Office says

BCSO officials confirmed the former Spurs player is under investigation over allegations made by former team psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it has launched a criminal investigation into former Spurs player Josh Primo.

The sheriff's office also has spoken with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit over his alleged sexual misconduct.

"The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made contact with the victim involved in the Joshua Primo incident. Preliminary investigation into the allegations is underway," BCSO officials said Friday, the day after attorney Tony Buzbee announced and filed the lawsuit against Primo and the San Antonio Spurs.

The civil lawsuit filed by Buzbee in Bexar County accuses Primo of exposing himself to Cauthen over a period of 10 months. The suit also accuses high-ranking members in the Spurs organization of failing to take proper action and protecting Primo while punishing his accuser.

Buzbee said Thursday that authorities in Bexar County had reached out to him to gather more details about Cauthen's allegations. Cauthen's suit claims that Primo exposed himself to her a total of nine times, including once in a public place after she had met with the team's general manager, Brian Wright.

"There will be a criminal complaint filed for multiple cases of indecent exposure against Mr. Primo, and we expect the authorities to prosecute," Buzbee said at the news conference.

When reached for comment Thursday, the Bexar County D.A.’s Office hadn't heard anything yet.