Authorities recover body of kayaker who went missing in Hubbard Creek Reservoir

The Breckenridge Texan reports the body of the missing Stephens County kayaker has been recovered.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE (11:49 a.m. June 13): The body of a missing Stephens County man who disappeared while kayaking on Hubbard Creek Reservoir Sunday evening has been recovered, Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach told the Breckenridge Texan Tuesday morning.

According to the Breckenridge Texan, Dakota Boulevard, 42, and his wife, Mindy, were kayaking on the lake Sunday when a thunderstorm hit the lake shortly before 8 p.m. Both kayaks capsized and Mindy made it to the shore, but Dakota never arrived on the shore.

Boulevard's body was found at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday,

UPDATE (8 a.m. June 13): The Stephens County Sheriff's said as of 7 p.m. Monday, "Unfortunately, the kayaker has not been found..."

State and local agencies will continue to search for the kayaker until they are found.

"We want to thank the public for keeping the waterways clear. The Stephens County Sheriff's Office, Stephens County Constable’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife have been tirelessly working to locate the missing kayaker," a social media post from the SCSO said. "Special thanks to Village Inn Breckenridge, TX, they have been great hosts and have accommodated first responders in every way. We will provide updates as they are available. Again, a family is missing their loved one and anxiously waiting, and we ask you to remember them tonight."

ORIGINAL STORY: A search for a missing kayaker resumed at the Hubbard Creek Reservoir Monday morning, the Stephen's County Sheriff's Office said.

The SCSO, along with several state and local agencies, are conducting a search operation for the kayaker on the reservoir.

Stephens County Emergency Management and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office said they appreciate the willingness of citizens to help in the effort, but said congestion on the water may hamper search efforts. The agencies asked individuals to refrain from entering the search area while law enforcement and first responders are active.

Any request for the public’s assistance will be relayed through official law enforcement or government agencies, the SCSO said.