Authorities seeking information on 35-year-old double murder

Shane Stewart and Sally McNelly were last seen at a fireworks show July 4, 1988. In November 1988, their remains were found near the Twin Buttes Reservoir.

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are asking for help solving the murders of two San Angelo teenagers on the 35th anniversary of their disappearance.

On July 4, 1988, Stewart and McNelly attended a fireworks display at Lake Nasworthy. The following morning, a lake ranger found Stewart’s abandoned 1980 Chevrolet Camaro parked near O.C. Fisher Reservoir, several miles from Lake Nasworthy.

Stewart and McNelly were determined to be missing at that time.

In November 1988, their bodies were found in close proximity to each other and near the Twin Buttes Reservoir. Autopsies showed both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information may contact the TGCSO at 325-655-8111; submit a tip at tomgreencountysheriff.org; submit a tip through the Texas Rangers' Cold Case website or contact the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3243.

