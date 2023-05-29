Balch Springs man dies in single-vehicle rollover near Ranger

Texas DPS said the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed in wet road conditions.

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas — A Balch Springs man was killed May 27 when the vehicle he was riding in crashed and overturned.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that a pickup truck, driven by Fernando Jimenez Vidal, 52, of Balch Springs, was traveling east on Interstate 20 at an unsafe speed. The report states the road was wet at the time of the crash.

Vidal lost control of the pickup truck, driving off the south side of the roadway and down an embankment, where it overturned multiple times. Two of the passengers in the back seat of the truck were not wearing seatbelts and were both ejected.

Passenger Kenwil Silva, 33, of Balch Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old passenger was serious injured and taken to Medical City Hospital in Weatherford for treatment.

19-year-old Alejandro Hans Grunweldt of Richardson was seriously injured and taken to Eastland Memorial Hospital for treatment.