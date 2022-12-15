Ballet San Angelo to host sensory friendly Nutcracker performance

Dancers will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at the Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Individuals with autism or other neurological disorders often struggle with feeling overstimulated in environments with bright lights, loud noises and high volumes of people, to name a few.

For this reason, it can be challenging for those with autism to attend events like theatre performances, which can often become overwhelming and result in sensory overload.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 15, Ballet San Angelo is conducting a sensory friendly performance of "The Nutcracker" for people with autism and their families.

Those with sensory issues are able to attend, as well and the theatre is hopeful of creating a positive experience.

"The arts are so important," Autism Alliance of the Concho Valley co-founder Shanna Payne said. "We want them [neurodivergent community members] to be able to participate in the arts."

Payne is also a teacher in San Angelo and she collaborated with a few of her coworkers in 2017 to create AACV after discovering a need to help neurodivergent individuals in the area.

Since it first began, AACV has grown strong in numbers and they host different events while also providing grants to those in need of financial support.

For the past two years, they have been working with San Angelo Ballet to allow for a sensory friendly performance, which includes special accommodations such as lights being slightly dimmed, but not completely dark.

Additionally, the dancers are made aware that audience members might make noise and stand up during the performance.

Reservations must be made ahead of time by messaging facebook.com/autismallianceofcv on Facebook as seating is limited. Refreshments will also be provided.

"Our ultimate goal is to make San Angelo a more inclusive place for people of all neurology...to make San Angelo just an inclusive place for everybody," Payne said.

AACV is also planning on hosting more events in the upcoming year including "Spectrum Sitter" classes (for babysitters who are taking care of children with autism), a sensory friendly "Literature Alive" performance by Be Theatre and the annual Autism Walk in April, with the addition of grants.

"It's important to meet people and form relationships with people who have been where you are...," Payne said.