Baseball, basketball, softball and fireworks at Angelo State University

On Feb. 17, fireworks will shoot off on campus after a softball game.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Bright, colorful fireworks will light up the sky Feb. 17 at Angelo State University.

This upcoming weekend, the campus will host baseball, softball and basketball games for students, staff and visitors alike.

Sporting events on Feb. 17 include a 3 p.m. baseball game at Foster Field and a 5 p.m. softball game at Mayer Field.

Following the softball game, there will be a free fireworks show on the field and local neighborhoods might also hear the bursts, according to ASU Police Department.

On Feb. 18, events include basketball games at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Junell Center/Stephens Arena as well as baseball and softball double headers at 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The basketball games Feb. 18 will celebrate Educators Appreciation Day with free entry for teachers, their partners and dependents.

On Feb. 19, a final baseball game is set for 1 p.m. on campus.