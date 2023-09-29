Bastrop celebrates landmark lawsuit that integrated Mexican American students into Central Texas schools

The celebration will include free lunch, live music and other events to honor the rich Hispanic culture.

BASTROP, Texas — This weekend, Bastrop is celebrating the 75th anniversary of “Delgado v. Bastrop ISD 1948,” a landmark lawsuit that integrated Mexican American students into Central Texas school districts.

The quest for a fair education led to big changes that some aren't even aware of.

"They have no idea that it's almost like it's been that way forever. And it hasn't been that way forever," said Ron Ramirez, co-chair of this weekend's event.

In 1948, the Delagado family tried to get their daughter enrolled into a white school. They said she wasn't getting a proper education at the Mexican school she attended.

"After seeing what the restrooms and the buildings looked like at the Mexican school, they decided, 'You know what, This is something worth fighting for,'" Ramirez said.

So, they sued Bastrop ISD and three other Central Texas districts – and won.

The lawsuit set a precedent for the 1954 Supreme Court decision that declared all segregation in public schools unconstitutional.

"That's why we call it 'Celebrating Educate.' We're celebrating the decision, and we're educating people that sometimes you have to do what you have to do to get what is right," Ramirez said.

The celebration will include free lunch, live music and other events to honor the rich Hispanic culture. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Center for the Performing Arts, located at 1401 Cedar St.

