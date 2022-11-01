Inmate dies after attempting to take his own life at Bexar County jail, BCSO says

He had been at the facility since early October.

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man died at a hospital after deputies stationed at the Bexar County jail interrupted him trying to take his own life this week, BCSO says.

According to agency officials, deputies observed Juan Carlos Guerrero around 3 a.m. Wednesday and "immediately entered the cell" before calling for help. Medical staff arrived and took over lifesaving measures before Guerrero was transported to downtown's Baptist Medical Center.

He remained on life support there before passing away sometime Wednesday.

An internal investigation involving BCSO's internal affairs and public integrity unit has been launched, in addition to a separate investigation conducted by the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constables Office.

Guerrero was initially booked on Oct. 4, the agency says. He's at least the second inmate to die by suicide at the adult detention center this year, after another 36-year-old man passed away in March.

