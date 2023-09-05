'Belly button' pickup, hosted by Shannon, planned at former Community location

This event provides an opportunity for parents who participated in the “belly button garden” to retrieve mementos of their children’s birth.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Shannon South Hospital, formerly San Angelo Community Medical Center, is hosting a “belly button” pickup event for former Community patients to collect their children’s commemorative buttons.

Patients who gave birth at SACMC from 2001 to 2008, can collect their child’s button at the south campus on select dates in September. Visitors picking up a “belly button” will enter through the Williams Family Center entrance, 3501 Knickerbocker Road, and go to the volunteer desk for assistance.

“Belly buttons” can be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 11-13 and Sept. 18; or from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 19-20.

The “belly button garden” program was a beloved part of the obstetrics program at Community for many years. At the time of birth, parents received an honorary ceramic “belly button” inscribed with their child’s name as a keepsake and a matching ceramic button placed in the “belly button garden” display at the hospital.

This event provides an opportunity for parents who participated in the “belly button garden” to retrieve mementos of their children’s birth.

Only buttons from 2001-2008 are available at this time for pickup; buttons from other years were distributed at previous events hosted by SACMC.