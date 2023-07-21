Benjamin man killed in fiery crash in Knox County

Both vehicles involved in the crash caught fire. One driver was able to get out of his vehicle.

KNOX COUNTY, Texas — A Benjamin man died early Thursday morning when his pickup truck was hit by an SUV, causing both vehicles to be engulfed in flames.

According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the SUV driven by Kevin Lepaul Beck, 43, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, was traveling east on US Hwy. 82 at a high rate of speed. The pickup truck driven by Candido Benjamin Uribe, 72, of Benjamin, was exiting a private drive on to the highway eastbound at a slower speed than Beck.

DPS said Beck told them Uribe's pickup did not have its lights on. Beck wasn't able to control his speed and hit the back of Uribe's pickup. Both vehicles caught fire in the crash and were engulfed in flames.

Beck was able to get out of his SUV, but Uribe was trapped in his pickup truck, according to the DPS report.

Uribe was pronounced dead at the scene.