RECIPE: Chocolate Hazelnut Zucchini Bread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A staple in many home kitchens is getting a refresh.

The Betty Crocker Cookbook is returning with a new 13th edition. The classic cookbook includes 375 new recipes, plus new chapters focused on eliminating food waste and "veggie-forward" cooking. New features include 5-ingredient recipes, more gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options, and recipes for air fryers, slow cookers and other multi-cooker appliances.

General Mills Executive Editor of Cookbooks Cathy Swanson Wheaton stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to share more of the features in the latest edition of the Betty Crocker cookbook, and demonstrate a recipe for chocolate hazelnut zucchini bread.

CHOCOLATE HAZELNUT ZUCCHINI BREAD

Top slices of this decadent bread with peanut butter or another nut butter for an over-the-top satisfying snack.

PREP 20 Minutes TOTAL 3 Hours 5 Minutes • 1 loaf (16 slices)

⅓ cup hazelnuts, chopped

1⅓ cups all-purpose flour

⅔ cup packed brown sugar

⅓ cup unsweetened baking cocoa

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup buttermilk

⅓ cup butter, melted

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1½ cups coarsely shredded zucchini (about 1 medium)

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350°F. Grease bottom only of 8x4- or 9x5-inch loaf pan with shortening or cooking spray. Reserve 2 tablespoons hazelnuts; set aside. Finely chop remaining hazelnuts. In large bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, cocoa, baking soda and salt until well blended. In small bowl, using whisk, beat buttermilk, butter, egg and vanilla until blended. Pour buttermilk mixture into flour mixture; stir just until moistened. Stir in zucchini, ¾ cup of the chocolate chips and the finely chopped hazelnuts. Spoon batter into pan, spreading evenly (batter will be thick). Sprinkle remaining ¼ cup chocolate chips and the reserved chopped hazelnuts over batter. Bake 8-inch loaf 65 to 75 minutes, 9-inch loaf 55 to 65 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes in pan on cooling rack. Loosen sides of loaf from pan; carefully remove from pan and place top side up on cooling rack. Cool about 1½ hours or until completely cooled before slicing. Wrap tightly and store at room temperature up to 4 days or refrigerate up to 10 days.

1 Slice Calories 200; Total Fat 9g (Saturated Fat 5g, Trans Fat 0g); Cholesterol 25mg; Sodium 180mg; Total Carbohydrate 26g (Dietary Fiber 2g); Protein 3g Carbohydrate Choices: 2

From Betty Crocker Cookbook, 13th Edition. Copyright © 2022 by General Mills. Reprinted by permission of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

