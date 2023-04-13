Betty Rose's Little Brisket, Hartmann's, Inc. owners win SBA awards

The winners will be recognized Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at the 201 Mesquite Event Center.

ABILENE, Texas — Two Abilene businesses have been honored with awards from the Small Business Administration's West Texas district office.

Patricia Hartmann, of Hartmann’s Inc., a 100% women-owned business, won the 2023 Small Business Exporter of the Year for SBA South Central Region.

Kyle Johnson and Terry Stewart, Betty Rose’s Little Brisket owners, won the 2023 Small Business of the Year for the Abilene area.

Calvin Davis, district director of the SBA’s West Texas district office announced the names of the 2023 Small Business Week Award Winners from the 71 counties in the West Texas district.

“We are especially proud of these family-owned small businesses who represent the ‘best of the best’ in West Texas. They stimulate their local, state and national economies by providing jobs and invested capital for their community” Davis said in a press release.

Events will be held throughout our district and our nation recognizing outstanding small business owners for their achievements and contributions to our nation’s economy.

Ted James, SBA Regional Administrator said “I am delighted to celebrate the contributions of entrepreneurs across Region VI during National Small Business Week. These winners represent the impact of small businesses across the nation who help fuel local economies through their innovation, resilience, and ingenuity.”

David Smith, Abilene SBDC Regional Director said, “This is the first time that a business in the Abilene area has received an award of this significance. We are all proud of Hartmann’s Inc., and Betty Rose’s Little Brisket. These two small family-owned businesses exemplify successful entrepreneurship in the Abilene community.”