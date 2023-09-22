Big Tex went up in Fair Park! Check out his new digs in 2023.

The beacon of the State Fair of Texas was placed onto his perch just one week before the start of the fair.

DALLAS — When the 55-foot tall cowboy gets placed up on his perch in Fair Park, you know the State Fair of Texas is just around the corner.

Just one week before the start of the State Fair of Texas, Big Tex – donning his new boots designed by an Irving woman and fresh new threads – was raised onto his spot on the fair grounds Friday morning. Jessica Bonilla, 23, created the winning boot design. Big Tex's boots were unveiled on Sept. 15.

The State Fair of Texas will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 22.

