Big Texas Con announces Marvel actor Frank Grillo to its star-studded lineup

Beware! "Crossbones" is coming to San Antonio!

SAN ANTONIO — Big Texas Con is bringing San Antonio actor Frank Grillo to its star-studded lineup.

Grillo, who played the Marvel movie villain Brock "Crossbones" Rumlow and "Sergeant Leo Barnes" in The Purge movie franchise, will be appearing at Big Texas Con in October at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Among the celebrities joining Grillo at Big Texas Con are wrestling Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, "The Mandalorian" actor Tait Fletcher, "Beverly Hills 90210" actress Shannen Doherty, actress Rose McGowen, actor Carl Weathers, and so many others.

We’re excited to welcome the star of The Purge series and Marvel Studios Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, Frank Grillo to Big Texas Comicon 2023!⁰⁰Grillo will appear October 7th & 8th and be available for autographs and photo ops pic.twitter.com/8hOgR55204 — Big Texas Comicon (@bigtexcon) July 11, 2023

The convention is set for October 6-8 and tickets are on sale now.

Grillo is set to be at the event to sign autographs and be on hand for photo ops on Oct. 7-8 for attendees.

The much-anticipated event also includes a cosplay contest, an artist alley, and more surprise announcements are set to be revealed as the event inches closer.

