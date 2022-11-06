Bill Clinton shows support for Democrats in South Texas ahead of midterm election

The former president is one of many national politicians stumping for candidates in Texas ahead of Election Day.

SAN ANTONIO — Former President Bill Clinton was in South Texas Monday to show support for Democratic candidates running in the midterm elections. He is one of many national politicians stumping for candidates in Texas ahead of Election Day.

The former president started the day in Laredo to show support for Rep. Henry Cuellar (D, TX-28). The congressman will be defending his seat against a former staffer for Ted Cruz, Cassy Garcia.

In the afternoon, Clinton was in Edinburg to show support for Democrat Michelle Vallejo. She is the party's nominee for Texas’ 15th Congressional District. The seat opened up this yaer after Rep. Vicente Gonzalez left to campaign for House District 34. Vallejo is running against Republican Monica De La Cruz.

Earlier Monday, Brett Cross, whose nephew, Uziyah Garcia, was killed in the Uvalde shooting, posted a photo with the former president. Cross has been a vocal activist for changes in policy since the mass shooting.

Got to meet President @BillClinton. Had a great conversation and was given encouragement about this uphill battle we face. He passed the ban before. We can do it again. Children’s lives are at stake! pic.twitter.com/tJM8SwlqPb — Brett Cross (@BCross052422) November 7, 2022

