Steer named 'Snoop Dog' wins grand championship at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has named this year's grand champion steer -- a black European Cross named "Snoop Dog."

This steer belonged to a 15-year-old girl, Sadie Wampler, from the Randall County 4-H in the Texas Panhandle.

"Snoop Dog" was a heavyweight, weighing in at 1,343 pounds. It was chosen as the winner out of nearly 1,500 contestants.

After winning the prize, the grand champion steer will next head to auction at the show's Sale of Champions on Saturday, where buyers will pay huge money for the rights to owning the champion steer.

All of the proceeds from that sale will go to Wampler. And it could lead to big bucks: Last year's grand champion, "Steve," sold for a record $310,000.