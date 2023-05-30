Blippi hits the Abilene stage in December

A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will make a stop in West Texas Dec. 16. Tickets go on sale June 2.

ABILENE, Texas — A well-known children's entertainer is coming to West Texas in the winter.

The new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, will bring Blippi to stages across North America, with a stop Dec. 16 at the Abilene Convention Center.

Tickets go on sale June 2 with pre-sale May 30. For tickets and additional information, visit event.etix.com/ticket/p/7541081/blippithe-wonderful-tour-abilene-abilene-convention-center.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live, said in a media release. “Following the success of Blippi The Musical, we’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” Susan Vargo, head of live events at Moonbug Entertainment, said. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime. With Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour fans can expect catchy music, lots of dancing and a whole lot of fun!”

Children can dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There will be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks at the brand-new musical event.

Blippi and Meekah inspire curiosity in preschoolers by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun.

Blippi has more than one billion monthly views on YouTube and more than 50 million fans around the world. His show is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners around the world including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

Meekah stars alongside Blippi in Blippi's Treehouse on Amazon and also recently launched her own YouTube channel in September.

Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.