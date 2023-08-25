Boerne ISD warning parents after man tries to pick up girl at bus stop

In an email to parents, the district said the incident happened Wednesday in Boerne at Saxet and Thomas Streets. After the student was dropped off, she says she was approached by a man in a white van with blacked out windows. She said the man tried to get her to go into the van with him.

We wanted to make you aware of a situation involving one of our students. Please make time to discuss these types of situations with your children. Yesterday afternoon, after the student was dropped off at the bus stop in the area of Saxet and Thomas, she was approached by a man in a white van with blacked-out windows who tried to pick her up. The student arrived home safely, and her parents filed a report with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.We applaud the student for acting quickly, doing the right thing, and being aware of the situation.Boerne ISD is investigating the incident and working with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local police, and the BISD School Resource Officers. BISD has reviewed video footage from the external camera on the bus and has spoken to the student’s parents regarding the situation. Our bus drivers, as well as law enforcement, and BISD will be vigilant to help protect our students in that area and across the district.Please talk to your children about the dangers of speaking to strangers and ensure they know what to do in these situations. Thank you to law enforcement for their quick response and for investigating the incident.Please stay safe.