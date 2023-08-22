Students are being evacuated to the field and will not leave the area until the situation is resolved.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: 9-1-1 received an anonymous call about the bomb threat at PHS.

Students were evacuated to the field and are not allowed to leave the area until the situation is resolved according to the district. The district wants to make sure unification is between students and parents are done safely.

Law enforcement is still in the process of clearing the school now and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A bomb threat has been called into Permian High School according to the district.

Law enforcement is at the school and all emergency procedures have been implemented at this time.