$1 million lawsuit filed after boy struck, killed after getting off school van

The family is seeking damages of more than $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACINTO CITY, Texas — The family of a 9-year-old hit and killed by a private van is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. Isaac Villafranca, 9, was killed on Oct. 12 outside his home in Jacinto City. He was a student at Jacinto City Elementary.

The Houston law firm Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner is representing the family. Jacinto City Police are leading the investigation, but so far no charges have been filed against the driver. Investigators said the case is now in the hands of the Harris County District Attorney's Office and they expect an update in the coming weeks.

“When I saw my baby, I got him," Jessica Quintanilla said.

She was waiting in her front yard to welcome her son home and rushed to his side when she saw he had been hit.

“I could just hear people screaming and the tires from that van squeaking," she said.

He was hit and killed outside their Jacinto city home by the same van that dropped him off after school.

“There’s no way you drop off a 9-year-old boy and roll tires 1 inch until you see that boy on the grass – on the left side out your window," attorney Brant Stogner said.

In a wrongful death lawsuit, the family claims it was a mom-and-pop operation without the proper licensing. It also alleges that the driver moved assets, specifically gifting her house to her children on the day of the 9-year-old's funeral, to avoid any financial losses from the incident.

KHOU 11 is not naming the driver because she has not been charged. No one answered the door at the driver's listed address, but vans were still parked in the driveway.

"They are still operating,” neighbor Ted Gonzelez said.

KHOU 11 looked at state licensing records and found no listing for the childcare transportation service.

For the boy's family, it seemed like a good option. With only one car, they needed help picking up their son and heard about the van service from several other neighborhood children who used it.

“I’m pissed. I’m very mad. I’m very angry because there’s no remorse, there’s no sorry, there’s no nothing," Quintanilla said.