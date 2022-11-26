Sarasota man jumps in water to save engagement ring after trying to propose

After all the chaos, the video shows the girlfriend appears to say "yes" by laughing off the moment.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man actually diving into the Florida water to save the one thing you need for the occasion – an engagement ring.

On his Facebook page, Scott Clyne from Sarasota posted a video showing the incident between the two on a boat in the middle of a body of water.

Clyne said has been dating Suzie Tucker for eight years. “We actually met on a boat in Englewood," he explained.

The video shows Clyne trying to take the engagement ring out of his back pocket but then fumbling it into the water. He then jumps into the water and catches it before it can go any deeper.

“It all happened so fast it was such a blur and I remember specifically being like there’s no way this is happening to me," he explained.

Once things began to calm down a bit, Clyne resumes his proposal after taking a dip in the water.

“I get down on one knee and I ask her to marry me and thankfully she says yes even after all that chaos," Clyne said.