Brady firefighter/EMT Bill Fore honored at funeral service

Fore died March 9 in San Angelo at 38 years old.

BRADY, Texas — Bill Fore was born in 1984 and raised in Brady. He was passionate about exercising, being outdoors and most of all, spending time with his wife Linda and his two sons.

Fore spent much of his adult life as a firefighter/EMT in Brady, as he worked for the City of Brady Fire Department, Brady Volunteer Fire Department and the City of Big Lake Fire Department.

On March 9, Fore died in San Angelo at 38, and on March 17, his funeral service and procession were held in Brady.

"We all need to remember Bill in life," one of Fore's fellow firefighters said at Rest Haven Cemetery.

The funeral service itself was held at First Baptist Church, where various firefighters spoke highly of Fore and the memories they shared with him.

The service was officiated by Reverend Paden Behrens and Virgil Webb and a procession followed immediately after.

Firetrucks and ambulances made their way from the church to the cemetery, where a large crowd gathered for a final goodbye.

Bagpipes were played as coworkers, family members and friends joined together to honor Fore for a final time.

His wife and sons sat under a tent as former coworkers gave their salutes and stood in proper form.

"You take his virtues, you take his good characteristics...and you live them in your life," a fellow firefighter said.

A short paragraph from Ecclesiastes was also read aloud and the firefighter then spoke directly to Fore's wife and sons.

"...All the family...find comfort in all the good things that he [Fore] did for people," he said.

"Find comfort in your love for one another," he added.

Following the funeral, family, friends and coworkers gathered together for a meal with one another.

A GoFundMe page was also organized to help raise extra money for the family.