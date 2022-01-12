BREAKING: Fire erupts at oil-filled storage tanks in Roscoe

Crews are actively working on the scene.

ROSCOE, Texas — Crews arrived to the scene of Fox Ranch in Roscoe, Country Road 157 on Jan. 13, after multiple storage tanks filled with oil caught fire.

Members of the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, Sweetwater, Lake Sweetwater and Maryneal Fire Department have provided suppression pieces, a tanker, trucks and other equipment as of 5 p.m., according to a Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.

It is advised to avoid the area at this time and crews are actively communicating with the gas company to close down the site.

They are also still attempting to put out the fire.

This is a developing story.